libvpx VP8/VP9 1.13 Released With Yet More AVX2 & Arm Neon Optimizations
Google engineers last week released libvpx 1.13 as the newest feature release to this library that serves as the reference software implementation for the VP8 and VP9 codecs. While Google engineers have already spent years tuning libvpx for maximum performance with Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX), the game is not over and v1.13 has yet more tuning there -- along with continued Arm Neon optimizations too.
Libvpx 1.13 is codenamed the "Ugly Duckling" by Google engineers and ships yet more neon and AVX2 optimizations. They characterize it as "numerous improvements on AVX2 optimizations" as well as for Neon, though the release notes this time around don't note any of the expected performance benefits.
Libvpx 1.13 does break ABI compatibility with earlier releases and adds a new codec control too (VP9E_SET_QUANTIZER_ONE_PASS). In addition to the AVX2 and Neon optimization improvements there is also a variety of bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on libvpx 1.13 via the GoogleSource.com repository.
Add A Comment