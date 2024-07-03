Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
getrandom() In The vDSO Aims For Linux 6.11 To Provide Faster Yet Secure User-Space RNG
Recently there's been renewed work by Jason Donenfeld in getting getrandom() in the vDSO over the finish line. As noted last month the latest code has been looking good and hopeful and it continues looking that way with the "v20" patches sent out today.
Donenfeld reaffirmed his intent on submitting these getrandom() in the vDSO patches for the upcoming Linux 6.11 merge window. The plan at this point is merging it in through his random.git tree for the Linux 6.11 kernel. The v20 patches are now out on the Linux kernel mailing list.
More details on the implementation can be found via this patch message.