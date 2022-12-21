Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Wlroots-Based Xfce Xwfm4 Wayland Code Taking Shape
Back during the summer I wrote about an experimental Xfwm4 port to Wlroots as part of the Wayland enablement and an alternative to a Weston library (libweston) based port also being pursued.
That work by open-source developer "Adlo" has continued and a new milestone was recently announced. The wlroots version of xfwm4-wayland has added partial support for wlr-foreign-toplevel, which is a protocol around enabling the creation of taskbars and docks by providing a list of opened applications and handling requests around certain actions on them -- such as window maximization.
Adlo has declared "feature parity with the libwston version" of Xfwm4 and thus merged the wlroots branch directly into the Wayland branch.
The announcement came on the Wayland list. Those wishing to try out the code or keep track of the progress can now monitor this Wayland branch if interested in seeing Xfce4 on Wayland.