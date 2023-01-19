XP-PEN Deco 01 V2 Drawing Tablet Support Added To Linux 6.2

Squeezing into the current Linux 6.2 kernel cycle is support for the XP-PEN Deco 01 V2 drawing tablet.

As the XP-PEN Deco 01 V2 required just a new device ID for the hid-uclogic driver, developer José Expósito managed to get this new tablet support added yesterday to Linux 6.2 as part of the HID "fixes" for the week.

José Expósito continues to do a great job adding various tablets to the Linux kernel. He's also the one that recently has been working a lot too on libinput. Additionally, Expósito has also started dabbling in Rust language support for the HID subsystem for allowing HID drivers to be written in Rust.

The XP-PEN Deco 01 V2 support was merged on Wednesday.


The XP-PEN Deco 01 V2 is described by the vendor as the "best budget Android tablet" and the drawing pen supports 8,192 levels, up to a 60 degree tilt on the pen, 5080 LPI resolution, USB connectivity, and eight buttons. The XP-PEN Deco 01 V2 retails for around ~$59 from the likes of Amazon (affiliate link) if looking for a cheap drawing tablet that is supported by the mainline Linux kernel.
