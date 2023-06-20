Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
XFS Large Extent Counts Feature No Longer Considered Experimental
Last year in Linux 5.19 there was lots of new XFS code merged, including this "Large Extent Count" feature. XFS' Large Extent Count raises the inode data limit from 2^31 - 1 to a much greater value of to 2^48 - 1. The attr fork extent counter limit also increases from 2^15 - 1 to 2^32 - 1.
This feature is implemented by adding a 64-bit inode field for the data fork extent counter and the existing 32-bit inode data fork extent counter is then used to hold the attribute fork extent counter. But this is a backwards incompatible change and thus making or repairing an XFS file-system with large extent counts does prevent being able to mount the XFS file-system on older kernels.
Enabling the XFS large extent counts requires using the "nrext64" option when running xfs_mkfs or xfs_repair also has support for upgrading an existing file-system to large extent counters with "nrext64" as well.
In any case, given the feature has been upstream in the Linux kernel for about one year and there has been no bug reports, the XFS developers are ready to declare it stable.
This patch in xfs-linux.git's for-next branch ahead of the Linux 6.5 cycle removes the experimental warning on large extent counts. Regardless though keep in mind though if using the "nrext64" option you lose the ability for mounting XFS file-systems on kernels prior to last year.