Microsoft Promotes Its Open-Source Terminal To The Default For Windows 11 CLI Apps

As some interesting open-source news out of Microsoft today, their open-source Windows Termina that has been in development the past few years and providing many modern features is now the default beginning with Windows 11 22H2.Assuming you are using Windows and have no other default preference set for the terminal, beginning with the new Windows 11 22H2 the Windows Terminal is assuming the default role. Kayla Cinnamon, the Windows Terminal Program Manager at Microsoft, proudly announced today that all command-line applications on Windows 11 (22H2 and later) will now automatically open using the Windows Terminal.



Windows Terminal

Microsoft announced Windows Terminaltabs and panes that previously weren't available for developers on Windows, support for customized profiles, and a lot of customization support and terminal bling not previously available with prior Microsoft terminal implementations.



Windows Terminal. Microsoft has been working on the Windows Terminal in part to better the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) user experience.