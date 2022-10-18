Microsoft Promotes Its Open-Source Terminal To The Default For Windows 11 CLI Apps
Assuming you are using Windows and have no other default preference set for the terminal, beginning with the new Windows 11 22H2 the Windows Terminal is assuming the default role. Kayla Cinnamon, the Windows Terminal Program Manager at Microsoft, proudly announced today that all command-line applications on Windows 11 (22H2 and later) will now automatically open using the Windows Terminal.
Windows Terminal
Microsoft announced Windows Terminaltabs and panes that previously weren't available for developers on Windows, support for customized profiles, and a lot of customization support and terminal bling not previously available with prior Microsoft terminal implementations.
Windows Terminal. Microsoft has been working on the Windows Terminal in part to better the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) user experience.
This news shouldn't be too surprising though since last year they expressed plans to make Windows Terminal the default and now with the 22H2 update they did deliver that on time... Now Windows 11 finally has a default terminal comparable to the rather good terminal emulators long available on the various Linux desktops.
More details on the new terminal default with Windows 11 22H2 via the Microsoft Command-Line Blog.