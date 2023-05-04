Vulkan 1.3.250 Released With Another New Extension From Valve

Vulkan 1.3.250 is out today as the latest routine spec update and brings a handful of spec fixes plus one new extension.

This week's new extension is VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state and was started by engineers at Valve. Mike Blumenkrantz who is known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver code within Mesa drafted VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state while there were contributions from RADV developer Samuel Pitoiset of Valve as well as from Nintendo, AMD, and Igalia.

The VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state extension adds support for setting attachment feedback loops dynamically on command buffers.

Given that Pitoiset was involved with this extension, expect RADV support for VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state to be published quite soon.

More details on today's spec update via Vulkan-Docs.
