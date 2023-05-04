Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Vulkan 1.3.250 Released With Another New Extension From Valve
This week's new extension is VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state and was started by engineers at Valve. Mike Blumenkrantz who is known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver code within Mesa drafted VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state while there were contributions from RADV developer Samuel Pitoiset of Valve as well as from Nintendo, AMD, and Igalia.
The VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state extension adds support for setting attachment feedback loops dynamically on command buffers.
Given that Pitoiset was involved with this extension, expect RADV support for VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state to be published quite soon.
More details on today's spec update via Vulkan-Docs.