Ubuntu Linux Preparing systemd-hwe To Ease OEM Hardware Enablement

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 August 2022 at 05:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Being prepared for Ubuntu 22.10 and presumably will be back-ported in future Ubuntu 22.04 LTS point releases is the systemd-hwe package to more easily deal with updated hardware rules as part of new device enablement.

Right now Ubuntu resorts to systemd stable release updates (SRUs) when needing to ship updated udev hardware rules that are part of the systemd source tree. The intent with systemd-hwe is separating those udev rules into a separate package that can be more easily updated and shipped down as stable updates for users rather than an entire systemd package update.

The systemd hardware database "hwdb" is used by udev for overriding of properties, setting up user access to interfaces, setting keyboard key values, and also various hardware quirks. As part of Ubuntu's OEM enagements, they've had to resort to systemd SRUs in order to ship updated hardware database entries while now moving forward they are working to punt it off to systemd-hwe.


Systemd-hwe is already in Ubuntu 22.10's universe archive while a new MIR ticket confirms the plans to have it in the main archive and moving forward with systemd-hwe for handling of hardware rules. With this it will help in ensuring new hardware support / quirk fixes make it more easily to Ubuntu stable users with less churn to the main systemd package.

Those curious about the growing number of systemd hwdb entries can see systemd's hwdb.d for the current state of this hardware database.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Released
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Delayed Due To An OEM Install Issue Leading To Broken Snaps
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Preparing For Release With Retbleed Patched, Intel AMX, Other Fixes
GNOME Console Could Be Ubuntu 22.10's GNOME Terminal Replacement
Dell's New XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition Now Certified For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
DreamWorks Animation To Open-Source MoonRay Renderer
AMD Details "SQUIP" Side Channel Vulnerability For Zen's Execution Unit Scheduler
BUS1 Working On "r-linux" - A Rust Capability-Based Linux Runtime
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust
AMD "Automatic Mode Transition" Comes For Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops With Linux 6.0
Linux 6.0 SMB3 Client Code Brings Multi-Channel Performance Improvement
Rust For Linux Kernel v9 Patches Trim Things Down Greatly For Easier Upstreaming