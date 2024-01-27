Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
As some terrific news, Canonical laid out their kernel plans for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and they are being ambitious with plans to ship the in-development Linux 6.8 kernel as their default kernel on this next long-term support Ubuntu desktop/server distribution.
We've been eager to hear what kernel version Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will target... After all, Linux 6.6 LTS is the 2023 long-term support kernel so some assumed it would be that, Linux 6.7 is the current stable kernel with a lot of great stuff in, while Linux 6.8 is the current development version that will see its stable version in March. The March release of Linux 6.8 puts it close to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS at the end of April, so I was thinking 6.6~6.7, but it's refreshing to hear they are being aggressive and are planning for Linux 6.8.
Linux 6.8 has a lot of great features and improvements in store from hardware support to new optimizations and more. I'm excited to hear Canonical is going to go for Linux 6.8 powering Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Andrea Righi of Canonical announced the tentative plans for Linux 6.8 in Ubuntu 24.04. An experimental kernel build is already available via a PPA. The tentative details around Linux 6.8 for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS should be quite nice with Linux 6.8, the GNOME 46 desktop, the GCC 13 compiler and other updated toolchain components, Mesa 24.0, and many other updates.
