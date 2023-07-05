UDisks 2.10 Released With Native NVMe Support, LVM2 RAID

5 July 2023
UDisks 2.10 was released last week for this set abstraction layer providing a daemon and tooling around the manipulation of disks and storage devices under Linux.

UDisks 2.10 incorporates libblockdev 3.0 API changes including the partitioning now being handled by libfdisk, various plug-ins removed, and supported file-system definitions being moved to libblockdev.

NVMe drives


With UDisks 2.10 there is now native NVMe storage device support using the libnvme library underneath. This native NVMe disk support takes that newer tech to feature parity with older ATA drives. Health monitoring, device self-tests, secure-erase, extended identification, and other features are now working with UDisks for NVMe drives. There is also initial NVMe-over-Fabrics support.

UDisks 2.10 also brings FIPS mode fixes, support for LVM2 RAID, UUID of BitLocker volumes are now properly exposed, bash and zsh completion enhancements, and various fixes and other changes while continuing to maintain existing API stability.

More details on UDisks 2.10 via Storaged's GitHub.
