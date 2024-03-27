TornadoVM v1.0.3 OpenJDK/GraalVM Plug-In For Java Heterogeneous Hardware Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 27 March 2024 at 05:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
TornadoVM is the OpenJDK and GraalVM plug-in that opens up the Java programming language to heterogeneous hardware support by allowing the easy targeting of Java code to TornadoVM targets including OpenCL, NVIDIA PTX, and SPIR-V -- in addition to CPUs. With the SPIR-V and OpenCL support in turn this means Java can run not only on GPUs but also some FPGAs and other devices.

TornadoVM has been maturing nicely since its 1.0 release last year. With this morning's release of TornadoVM 1.0.3 there is now support for multi-threaded execution plans, an improved set of code examples, new APIs to query and apply filters to back-ends and devices, compatibility of the TornadoVM Native Arrays with the Java Vector API, initial support for Microsoft Windows 11 using Visual Studio, and various fixes and other enhancements.

TornadoVM code sample


TornadoVM 1.0.3 downloads and more information on this Java plug-in for tapping GPUs/FPGAs for heterogeneous programming can be found via TornadoVM on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Rust-Written Coreutils 0.0.25 With Improved GNU Compatibility
OpenJDK Java 22 Rolls Into GA With New Features
Mold Linker Jumps From v2.4.1 To v2.30 To Resolve GNU libtool Compatibility
Rust-Tailored Slint GUI Toolkit Adding Python API
AdaptiveCpp 24.02 Released: "One Of The Best SYCL Compilers" For Performance
Musl libc 1.2.5 Released With RISC-V 32-bit & LoongArch 64-bit Ports
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
exFAT Driver Boasts Much Faster "dirsync" Performance With Linux 6.9
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
Firefox 124 Now Available With Screen Wake Lock API
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine