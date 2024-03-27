TornadoVM v1.0.3 OpenJDK/GraalVM Plug-In For Java Heterogeneous Hardware Support
TornadoVM is the OpenJDK and GraalVM plug-in that opens up the Java programming language to heterogeneous hardware support by allowing the easy targeting of Java code to TornadoVM targets including OpenCL, NVIDIA PTX, and SPIR-V -- in addition to CPUs. With the SPIR-V and OpenCL support in turn this means Java can run not only on GPUs but also some FPGAs and other devices.
TornadoVM has been maturing nicely since its 1.0 release last year. With this morning's release of TornadoVM 1.0.3 there is now support for multi-threaded execution plans, an improved set of code examples, new APIs to query and apply filters to back-ends and devices, compatibility of the TornadoVM Native Arrays with the Java Vector API, initial support for Microsoft Windows 11 using Visual Studio, and various fixes and other enhancements.
TornadoVM 1.0.3 downloads and more information on this Java plug-in for tapping GPUs/FPGAs for heterogeneous programming can be found via TornadoVM on GitHub.
