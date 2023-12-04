AMD Threadripper 7980X Kernel Benchmarks On Linux 6.5 / 6.6 / 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 December 2023 at 08:23 AM EST.
A number of Phoronix readers have been inquiring whether using the newer Linux 6.6 stable kernel or Linux 6.7 development kernel deliver any additional gains when running on the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series hardware. Here are some benchmarks looking at that while using a Threadripper 7980X workstation.

These benchmarks are quite simple and looking at Linux 6.5 vs. 6.6 vs. 6.7 Git on the same hardware and software besides swapping out the kernel under test.
Ignore the CPU frequency reported... (Will be explained in a follow-up article.)
For the most part, the Ryzen Threadripper 7980X performance didn't see much change out of Linux 6.6 stable or Linux 6.7 Git.
nginx benchmark with settings of Connections: 500. Linux 6.7-rc2 was the fastest.

nginx benchmark with settings of Connections: 1000. Linux 6.6.1 was the fastest.

The lone benchmark seeing a huge uplift out of Linux 6.6+ on this 64-core / 128-thread AMD system was the Nginx web server. The performance uplift on Linux 6.6 stable and carried forward on Linux 6.7 Git was huge, potentially due to the EEVDF scheduler in Linux 6.6.
Geometric Mean Of All Test Results benchmark with settings of Result Composite, Linux Kernel Benchmarks Threadripper 7980X. Linux 6.5.11 was the fastest.

But overall for the many different benchmarks run there wasn't much change on this particular Threadripper HEDT/workstation system.

More details on all the benchmarks for those interested from this result page.
5 Comments
