System76 Teases New "Nebula" Linux Desktop/Workstation

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 June 2023 at 09:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
In addition to System76 developing an in-house Linux laptop design, it also turns out they have been working on a new desktop/workstation PC offering.

For several years System76 in Colorado has been manufacturing their Thelio line of desktops/workstations in various sizes and with a variety of different components available. But it turns out later this month they are set to announce their new Nebula line of desktops.

System76 picture of Nebula


System76 CEO Carl Richell tweeted this evening a first look at Nebula with this in-house chassis design being quite similar to Thelio. Though without the custom accent panels and the like, it looks like Nebula will be a step below Thelio. At the same time, this will presumably be a lower-priced offering for those that have wanted to get a System76 desktop but have been looking for a more affordable option. It also looks like the System76 Nebula may be sold as just a case, for those DIYers looking to assemble their own Linux desktops.

For now all we have to go on is this tweet but presumably will be learning more about this new System76 Linux desktop PC and/or chassis offering later in June.
