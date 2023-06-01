System76 Teases New "Nebula" Linux Desktop/Workstation
For several years System76 in Colorado has been manufacturing their Thelio line of desktops/workstations in various sizes and with a variety of different components available. But it turns out later this month they are set to announce their new Nebula line of desktops.
System76 CEO Carl Richell tweeted this evening a first look at Nebula with this in-house chassis design being quite similar to Thelio. Though without the custom accent panels and the like, it looks like Nebula will be a step below Thelio. At the same time, this will presumably be a lower-priced offering for those that have wanted to get a System76 desktop but have been looking for a more affordable option. It also looks like the System76 Nebula may be sold as just a case, for those DIYers looking to assemble their own Linux desktops.
Nebula is arriving late this month. It’s our new line of PC cases inspired by Thelio desktops. pic.twitter.com/ea2yBraLbD— Carl Richell (@carlrichell) June 1, 2023
For now all we have to go on is this tweet but presumably will be learning more about this new System76 Linux desktop PC and/or chassis offering later in June.