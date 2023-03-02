New ARM/RISC-V SoC Power Management Drivers Arrive For Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 March 2023 at 05:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Following last week's SoC and platform updates that included mainlining of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 support, new Qualcomm 5G RAN platform support, and many more Arm boards being enabled, this week saw the SoC driver updates now submitted.

Arnd Bergmann this week sent out the SoC driver updates to complement his various ARM/RISC-V pulls from last week. Notable of these driver updates are some new power management drivers for different SoCs.

Allwinner D1 board


One of the new drivers is the Allwinner D1 PPU driver, which is for the Allwinner D1 PPU power domain. This driver enables the hardware power sequence engine that can allow for saving power when certain peripherals are idle like the SoC's video engine. That's good news for this first Allwinner RISC-V SoC to have improved power management with Linux 6.3 and complements other D1 work that's been mainlined in prior cycles.

VisionFive 2


Also new is the StarFive JH7110 power domain driver (jh71xx_pmu) for power domain controller support with this SoC that's used by the VisionFive 2 RISC-V board. The less than 500 lines will help with improving power efficiency for that other increasingly-used SoC for the popular VisionFive boards.

On the Arm side is also Renesas RZ/V2M external power sequence controller (PWC) support. Linux 6.3 also brings the Qualcomm Ramp Controller driver that is needed by some older Qualcomm SoCs for enabling CPU DVFS (Dynamic Voltage Frequency Scaling) support.

More details on these driver updates via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.3 Improvements Yield Better Chances Of Successfully Compiling The Kernel With ~32GB RAM
Linux's VGEM Kernel Driver Being Rewritten In Rust
LoongArch With Linux 6.3 Enhances Security With KASLR
Linux 6.3 Scheduler Updates Bring Fixes & Minor Optimizations
Linux 6.3 DRM Brings Intel VPU Driver, Drops Legacy Drivers, Many AMD Updates
Linux Performance Patches Revved To Avoid Too Many Unnecessary Cross-CPU Wake-ups
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Linux 6.3 Introduces IPv4 "BIG TCP" To Improve High Speed Network Performance
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards