Rust Support Is Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel's V4L2/Media Subsystem

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 April 2023 at 08:14 AM EDT. 12 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
As the latest effort in the quest of bringing Rust programming language usage to the Linux kernel, sent out on Thursday were initial patches for bringing Rust infrastructure to the Video 4 Linux 2 (V4L2) framework within the media subsystem.

Daniel Almeida of Collabora sent out initial Rust V4L2 support patches on Thursday. This provides just enough for working with a prototype VirtIO camera driver written in Rust along with a Rust sample driver.

These initial patches are just intended to start the discussion around V4L2 Rust driver support and the actual upstreaming of the Rust support for these camera drivers may still be some ways down the line.

Rust V4L2


More details on this initial Rust V4L2 effort for the Linux kernel can be found via this patch series.
