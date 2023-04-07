Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rust Support Is Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel's V4L2/Media Subsystem
Daniel Almeida of Collabora sent out initial Rust V4L2 support patches on Thursday. This provides just enough for working with a prototype VirtIO camera driver written in Rust along with a Rust sample driver.
These initial patches are just intended to start the discussion around V4L2 Rust driver support and the actual upstreaming of the Rust support for these camera drivers may still be some ways down the line.
More details on this initial Rust V4L2 effort for the Linux kernel can be found via this patch series.