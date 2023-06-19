Linux 6.5 Upgrading The Rust Toolchain, New Modules Added
While the Linux 6.5 merge window isn't opening for another week, Rust for Linux lead developer Miguel Ojeda has already submitted the pull request of the new Rust kernel code destined for this next kernel cycle.
Most notable with the Rust code updates for Linux 6.5 is making an upgrade to the Rust toolchain. Linux 6.5 will be using the Rust 1.68.2 toolchain with a goal of upgrading their toolchain more often now so that it's closer to the latest upstream release.Eventually though once everything is mature enough they plan to have some mandated minimum version for which the Linux kernel will target. By moving to Rust 1.68.2 they are enjoying more stabilization of various Rust features being used within the kernel.
The new Rust code for Linux 6.5 also adds a new pin-init API and new modules of error / str / sync / task / types. There are also Rust for Linux documentation improvements and other enhancements within this new pull request.
The full list of Rust code updates submitted ahead of the Linux 6.5 merge window can be found via this pull request.
