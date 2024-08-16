Rockchip Driver Will Be Able To Drive 4K @ 60Hz HDMI Displays With Linux 6.12

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 August 2024 at 06:13 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Sent out today was the latest round of DRM-Misc-Next patches to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.12 merge window opening up in mid-September. For those using ARM single board computers with a Rockchip SoC and have been struggling for 4K support over HDMI, the Rockchip updates in Linux 6.12 should excite you.

With this week's round of drm-misc-next patches, the Rockchip driver is seeing improved DisplayPort sink capability reporting, RGB display support on the Rockchip RK3066 SoC, clean-ups, and the dw_hdmi code is seeing 4K@60Hz support.

The dw_hdmi code as part of the Rockchip driver is for the Synopsys DesignWare HDMI TX controller IP that is part of the SoC. For Linux 6.12, this HDMI encoder support will now be able to power 4K displays at 60Hz. Last year the driver was extended to be able to drive 4K@30 on capable SoCs while now 4K@60 should be working.

HDMI


This 4K@60 support has been tested on the Rockchip RK3399 and RK3568 SoCs thus far. As part of enabling 4K@60 support for Rockchip, High TMDS Bit Rates support and other HDMI 2.0 features had to be enabled for the driver.

Those interested in the Rockchip 4K@60 support can find the patches queued as part of today's pull request to DRM-Next until the Linux 6.12 merge window kicks off in about one month.
8 Comments
Related News
New Linux Kernel Patches Better Prepare For sched_ext
Updated XZ Code For The Kernel Looks Like It's Ready For Linux 6.12
Linux 6.11-rc3 Released - Boosts Intel EMR Performance, Fixes 32-bit PTI For Meltdown
Reimplementing A Linux Rust Scheduler In eBPF Shows Very Promising Results
Linux Will Be Able To Boot ~0.035 Seconds Faster With One Line Kernel Patch
Linux 6.11-rc2 Addresses A Lot Of "Silly Noise"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Will Be Able To Boot ~0.035 Seconds Faster With One Line Kernel Patch
GhostWrite Vulnerability Affects RISC-V CPU, Mitigating Takes A ~77% Performance Hit
Reimplementing A Linux Rust Scheduler In eBPF Shows Very Promising Results
Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code For Ubuntu Releases
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha Desktop - It's Looking Quite Interesting
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS Delayed To End Of Month
Linux On The Snapdragon X1 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, But Critical Features Missing
Wayland Merges New Screen Capture Protocols