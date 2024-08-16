Rockchip Driver Will Be Able To Drive 4K @ 60Hz HDMI Displays With Linux 6.12

Sent out today was the latest round of DRM-Misc-Next patches to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.12 merge window opening up in mid-September. For those using ARM single board computers with a Rockchip SoC and have been struggling for 4K support over HDMI, the Rockchip updates in Linux 6.12 should excite you.With this week's round of drm-misc-next patches, the Rockchip driver is seeing improved DisplayPort sink capability reporting, RGB display support on the Rockchip RK3066 SoC, clean-ups, and the dw_hdmi code is seeing 4K@60Hz support.The dw_hdmi code as part of the Rockchip driver is for the Synopsys DesignWare HDMI TX controller IP that is part of the SoC. For Linux 6.12, this HDMI encoder support will now be able to power 4K displays at 60Hz. Last year the driver was extended to be able to drive 4K@30 on capable SoCs while now 4K@60 should be working.

This 4K@60 support has been tested on the Rockchip RK3399 and RK3568 SoCs thus far. As part of enabling 4K@60 support for Rockchip, High TMDS Bit Rates support and other HDMI 2.0 features had to be enabled for the driver.Those interested in the Rockchip 4K@60 support can find the patches queued as part of today's pull request to DRM-Next until the Linux 6.12 merge window kicks off in about one month.