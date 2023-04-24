Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 24 April 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT.
RED HAT
The tech layoffs have now reached Red Hat with "hundreds of jobs" being cut and the initial round of layoffs being announced today.

Multiple local North Carolina news outlets for where Red Hat is headquarter have announced the new layoffs this morning. Such as WRAL putting it at "hundreds of jobs" being cut.


Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks is said to have told employees in an email "we will not reduce roles directly selling to customers or building our products," which is hopefully good news for their many upstream Linux developers they employ.

Red Hat will begin notifying affected employees today in some countries while the process will continue through the end of the quarter. IBM, which acquired Red Hat in 2019, has already slashed some five thousand positions so far in 2023.
