Red Hat Looks For Feedback On Its New Initoverlayfs File-System Proposal

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 12 December 2023 at 11:35 AM EST. 8 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
Red Hat engineers have been developing Initoverlayfs as a scalable initial file-system. The code is currently in early form and the developers are still looking for feedback from the community as well as figuring out whether it properly belongs in kernel or user-space.

Red Hat is looking at Initoverlayfs as an alternative to Initramfs. Initoverlayfs is to combine the read-only EROFS and Overlayfs to provide an initial file-system that can start "significantly faster" and leverage features like transparent file-system decompression. Red Hat also hopes that Initoverlayfs leads to less fear around initial file-system bloat.
"We implemented the first version of this, by creating a small initramfs that only contains storage drivers, udev and a couple of 100 lines of C code, just enough userspace to mount an erofs with transient overlay. Then we build a second initramfs which has all the contents of a normal everyday initramfs with all the bells and whistles and convert this into an erofs.

Then at boot time you basically transition to this erofs+overlayfs in userspace and everything works as normal as it would in a traditional initramfs."

Those wishing to learn more about the early discussions around Initoverlayfs can see this kernel mailing list thread. Earlier discussions have also taken place on the systemd mailing list.

Initoverlayfs


We'll see where this work on Initoverlayfs leads and if it will ultimately replace initramfs usage on more Linux systems.
8 Comments
Related News
More Bcachefs Fixes Land In Linux 6.7
Bcachefs Lands Another Round Of Fixes For Linux 6.7
OpenZFS 2.2.2 & OpenZFS 2.1.14 Released To Fix Data Corruption Issue
Btrfs Slated To Make Use Of New Mount API In Linux 6.8
OpenZFS Is Still Battling A Data Corruption Issue
OpenZFS 2.2.1 Released Due To A Block Cloning Bug Causing Data Corruption
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
LVFS Has Supplied More Than 100 Million Firmware Updates To Linux Users
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion