Raptor Computing Developing New Secure BMC & New OpenPOWER ISA 3.1 Based Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 October 2023 at 02:18 PM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE
Raptor Computing Systems as the company behind the open-source friendly, POWER-based Talos II server and Blackbird microATX desktop has continued leveraging POWER9 given the binary blobs and challenging state around POWER10. But looking ahead to next year it looks like they'll be debuting some new hardware platforms.

Raptor Computing Systems is working on a new secure BMC solution as well as next-generation motherboards.

As part of the OCP Global Summit this week, Solid Silicon Corporation announced they are collaborating with Raptor Computing Systems on next-generation secure BMC solutions that will make use of Lattice Semiconductor FPGA solutions.

Raptor last year introduced the Arctic Tern open-source BMC while for introduction next year with Solid Silicon and Lattice are working on a next-gen product.

Besides that BMC-focused press release, Raptor Computing Systems tweeted out that they are working on "next generation of high performance, fully owner controlled systems! Built using the open POWER ISA 3.1, these new machines will be direct upgrades for existing POWER9 systems." Power ISA 3.1 aligns with new functionality IBM introduced in Power10.

They further clarified given the BMC press release focus, that it's also for their systems as well they are working on next-generation offerings:
"Both! POWER-based BMC *and* POWER ISA 3.1-compliant server class device. Both of these technologies will be integrated into upcoming "Talos III" / "Blackbird II" systems, among other potential offerings."

It was also mentioned a Raptor "S1" device that would feature DDR5 memory.

Raptor Computing Systems
One of the graphics shared by Raptor Computing Systems for their next-gen work.


It will be interesting to see what Raptor Computing Systems plans to introduce in 2024 for open-source, owner-controlled platforms and at what price point they'll be able to deliver these next-generation offerings.
2 Comments
Related News
Inspur WMI Platform Profile Driver Being Worked On For Linux
MSI-EC Linux Driver Patches Allow Enabling "Cooler Boost" For MSI Laptops
System76 Unveils Latest Improvements To Their Thelio Linux Computers
TuxClocker 1.1 Released With Intel CPU Temperature Monitoring, NVML Fan Control
Linux Patches Updated For 64-Core RISC-V Milk-V Pioneer mATX Board
Mobileye EyeQ 5 SoC Support Being Worked On For The Mainline Linux Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISOs Recalled Due To Malicious User Translations
Google Proposes New mseal() Memory Sealing Syscall For Linux
Unplugging Logitech USB Receivers Has Been Causing The Linux Kernel To Crash
Linux Looks Toward Dropping Very Old WiFi Drivers
Debian Repeals The Merged "/usr" Movement Moratorium
Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux
Mozilla Might Finally Enable Firefox's Wayland Backend Soon
OpenWrt 23.05 Released With Rust Package Support, MbedTLS Replaces WolfSSL