Raptor Computing Developing New Secure BMC & New OpenPOWER ISA 3.1 Based Systems

We are pleased to announce @SolidSilicon as the silicon vendor for our next generation of high performance, fully owner controlled systems! Built using the open POWER ISA 3.1, these new machines will be direct upgrades for existing POWER9 systems. https://t.co/XVScvoe2k4 pic.twitter.com/nDRpsDrdiX — Raptor Computing Sys (@RaptorCompSys) October 19, 2023

"Both! POWER-based BMC *and* POWER ISA 3.1-compliant server class device. Both of these technologies will be integrated into upcoming "Talos III" / "Blackbird II" systems, among other potential offerings."

Raptor Computing Systems as the company behind the open-source friendly, POWER-based Talos II server and Blackbird microATX desktop has continued leveraging POWER9 given the binary blobs and challenging state around POWER10 . But looking ahead to next year it looks like they'll be debuting some new hardware platforms.Raptor Computing Systems is working on a new secure BMC solution as well as next-generation motherboards.As part of the OCP Global Summit this week, Solid Silicon Corporation announced they are collaborating with Raptor Computing Systems on next-generation secure BMC solutions that will make use of Lattice Semiconductor FPGA solutions.Raptor last year introduced the Arctic Tern open-source BMC while for introduction next year with Solid Silicon and Lattice are working on a next-gen product.Besides that BMC-focused press release, Raptor Computing Systems tweeted out that they are working on "next generation of high performance, fully owner controlled systems! Built using the open POWER ISA 3.1, these new machines will be direct upgrades for existing POWER9 systems." Power ISA 3.1 aligns with new functionality IBM introduced in Power10.They further clarified given the BMC press release focus, that it's also for their systems as well they are working on next-generation offerings:It was also mentioned a Raptor "S1" device that would feature DDR5 memory.



One of the graphics shared by Raptor Computing Systems for their next-gen work.

It will be interesting to see what Raptor Computing Systems plans to introduce in 2024 for open-source, owner-controlled platforms and at what price point they'll be able to deliver these next-generation offerings.