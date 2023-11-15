Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Works Around Bugs For Unreal Engine 4 & 5

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 November 2023 at 08:42 AM EST. 16 Comments
MESA
Thanks to prolific Mesa RADV contributor Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics team, a fix is on the way for addressing various issues with Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5 games running on Linux.

Going back months have been a variety of bug reports around visual glitches and other on-screen artifacts appearing when running Unreal Engine 5 demos and more. This has been common to Unreal Engine games and using the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver.

Ultimately it comes down to Unreal Engine relying on uninitialized vRAM and that if making use of RADV's zero vRAM behavior for zeroing out the video memory the rendering issues go away. The behavior to initialize all memory allocated in vRAM as zero can also be set manually via the RADV_DEBUG=zerovram environment variable.

Unreal Engine 5 artifacts


This patch now in Mesa 24.0-devel and marked for back-porting to the Mesa 23.3/23.2 stable series will set the "radv_zero_vram" behavior automatically when running the Unreal Engine as detected by the Vulkan engine name. This one line of XML in turn closes at least a handful of known Mesa RADV bugs. This option has also been used for fixing other game issues with RADV where the games/engine expect their vRAM to be zeroed out.
16 Comments
Related News
Mesa 23.3-rc4 Released With More Fixes
Microsoft Achieves OpenGL 4.5 Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa
Rust-Written NAK Compiler Merged For Nouveau/NVK In Mesa 24.0
Intel's Mesa Shader Compiler Backend Scheduling Now ~30% Faster
Mesa 23.3-rc3 Released As The Stable Version Nears
Microsoft Gets OpenGL 4.3 Implemented Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows