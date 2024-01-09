RADV Driver Lands "Highly Experimental" Transfer Queue Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 January 2024 at 11:34 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
Thanks to Valve's open-source developers, the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has landed experimental support for transfer queues for facilitating SDMA image copies.

The past few months Valve driver developer Timur Kristóf has been working on this experimental transfer queues support for RADV, which can be enabled now on Mesa 24.0-devel via the RADV_PERFTEST=transfer_queue environment variable. He notes it's currently "highly experimental" and for complying with the specs will need to handle gang submissions that will be implemented later.

Timur explained in the patch implementing image copies atop transfer queues:
"When either of the images is linear then the implementation can use the same packets as used by the buffer/image copies. However, tiled to tiled image copies use a separate packet.

Several variations of tiled to tiled copies are not supported by the built-in packet and need a scanline copy as a workaround, this will be implemented by an upcoming commit."

This RADV transfer queue support works with AMD Vega/GFX9 hardware and newer.

More details for those interested via this merge.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD's OpenGL Linux Driver Already Scored A Nice Performance Win For 2024
AMD RDNA3 Refresh Graphics Support May Be In Good Shape With Linux 6.7
The Open-Source ATI R300 Graphics Driver Is Still Being Improved Upon In 2024
AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 Released With Counter-Strike 2 Optimization, VKD3D Change
Mesa 24.0 Receives Further TGSI-To-NIR Conversion Work For AMD RadeonSI
AMD Enables VCN Region Of Interest "ROI" Video Encoder Support For Linux GPU Drivers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE Moving To Linux 6.5 Due To Hardware Issues