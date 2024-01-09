Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Driver Lands "Highly Experimental" Transfer Queue Support
The past few months Valve driver developer Timur Kristóf has been working on this experimental transfer queues support for RADV, which can be enabled now on Mesa 24.0-devel via the RADV_PERFTEST=transfer_queue environment variable. He notes it's currently "highly experimental" and for complying with the specs will need to handle gang submissions that will be implemented later.
Timur explained in the patch implementing image copies atop transfer queues:
"When either of the images is linear then the implementation can use the same packets as used by the buffer/image copies. However, tiled to tiled image copies use a separate packet.
Several variations of tiled to tiled copies are not supported by the built-in packet and need a scanline copy as a workaround, this will be implemented by an upcoming commit."
This RADV transfer queue support works with AMD Vega/GFX9 hardware and newer.
More details for those interested via this merge.