Qualcomm Rolling Out "Iris" Video Encoder/Decoder Driver For Linux

31 July 2023
Qualcomm engineers have begun rolling out a new open-source V4L2/media driver for a new Qualcomm "Iris" video accelerator hardware for video encode and decode on Qualcomm SoCs.

Published on Friday was the initial Qualcomm Iris video encoder/decoder driver for this new hardware IP. This Qualcomm Iris open-source driver is compliant with the Video 4 Linux 2 (V4L2) interfaces and supports H.264 / H.265 / VP9 decoding as well as H.264 and H.265 encoding. Sadly no mention of AV1.

Qualcomm Iris


This driver debuted as a set of 33 patches that the Qualcomm QuIC engineers believe are in good shape for upstreaming. The driver in its initial form is already up to 25.3k lines of code.

We'll see how the review process goes and how quickly this Qualcomm Iris video hardware encode/decode driver manages to get mainlined within the media subsystem.
