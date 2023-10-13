Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Qt Creator 12 Beta Brings Integrated Compiler Explorer
The most significant feature coming with Qt Creator 12 is the integrated compiler explorer, which allows for showing results of supplied code under different compilers. The integrated compiler explorer is basically similar to what you can find with the popular Godbolt.org.
Qt Creator 12 Beta also adds improved debugging for CMake-based projects, integrated screen recording for easily recording portions of your screen for bug reports / debugging purposes, faster start-up of the Qt Creator IDE itself, updating of the LLVM Clang tools, a new option for running CMake with profiling, and various other features to boost the Qt/C++ developer experience.
Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 12 IDE beta can be found via Qt.io.