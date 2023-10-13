Qt Creator 12 Beta Brings Integrated Compiler Explorer

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 13 October 2023 at 06:45 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Following this week's release of Qt 6.6, the Qt Creator 12 beta has been released for this Qt and C++ focused integrated development environment (IDE).

The most significant feature coming with Qt Creator 12 is the integrated compiler explorer, which allows for showing results of supplied code under different compilers. The integrated compiler explorer is basically similar to what you can find with the popular Godbolt.org.

Qt Creator 12 Beta also adds improved debugging for CMake-based projects, integrated screen recording for easily recording portions of your screen for bug reports / debugging purposes, faster start-up of the Qt Creator IDE itself, updating of the LLVM Clang tools, a new option for running CMake with profiling, and various other features to boost the Qt/C++ developer experience.

Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 12 IDE beta can be found via Qt.io.
