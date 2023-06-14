Imagination PowerVR DRM Open-Source Driver Continues To Be Improved Upon

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 June 2023 at 05:57 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
While Imagination continues bringing-up their PowerVR Vulkan driver within Mesa, when it comes to their open-source Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel driver it for now continues living out-of-tree. On tuesday though marked their third version of the PowerVR kernel driver being published.

This Imagination PowerVR DRM kernel driver continues to be engineered for supporting their Rogue graphics architecture and newer. This driver has been working on supporting modern DRM driver features like DMA-BUF and PRIME, DRM sync objects, and other features while also working to support the PVR Mesa Vulkan driver. Most of Imagination's testing with this kernel driver so far has been around the GX6250, AXE-1-16M and BXS-4-64 GPUs.


With the v3 code drop, the PowerVR DRM driver makes use of the DRM_SCHED scheduler, hooks into the GPU virtual address (VA) manager, now supports run-time power management, GPU watchdog and device loss handling, and uses drm_gem_shmem shared memory.

The Imagination DRM kernel driver in its current form is up to 33.6k lines of code. More details on the PowerVR DRM driver v3 via this patch series.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux x86 Boot Process Trying To Cleanup "Hay-Wire Circuits, Duct Tape & Super Glue"
Meta Proposes Shared Workqueue For Linux's CFS - Small Throughput Win
Linux 6.4-rc6 Released: The Kernel Appears To Be In Good Shape
Linux Patches Posted That Would Allow Boot-Time Disabling Of x86 32-bit Processes
Linux 6.4-rc5 Released - The Kernel Is Looking To Be In Good Shape
Updated EEVDF Linux CPU Scheduler Patches Posted That Plan To Replace CFS
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support