UPower Power-Profiles-Daemon 0.20 Brings AMDGPU Display Panel Power Savings

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 February 2024 at 06:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
Power-Profiles-Daemon 0.20 has been released as the newest version of this project now living under the UPower umbrella. The Power-Profiles-Daemon allows for exposing power profiles over D-Bus and in turn integrates nicely with the likes of the GNOME Settings.

The Power-Profiles-Daemon 0.20 release has added support for AMDGPU panel power savings, a feature contributed by AMD. For modern AMD Ryzen laptops with integrated Radeon graphics, there is a dedicated hardware feature for decreasing the display panel's power consumption in exchange for lower color accuracy. When in balanced or power-saver profile modes, this AMDGPU ABM feature will be automatically used when on battery power for helping extend battery life. The AMDGPU ABM feature has been around for several years as Adaptive Backlight Management while now is integrated into the Power-Profiles-Daemon so it can be used automatically in battery mode.

AMD Ryzen laptop


The other feature of Power-Profiles-Daemon 0.20 is adding support for loading multiple power-profiles-daemon drivers simultaneously. This is used to allow both CPU-based controls with amd-pstate or intel-pstate as well as ACPI platform profile based controls.

Downloads and more details on the UPower Power-Profiles-Daemon v0.20 release via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
