PostgreSQL 16 Reaches Beta With Performance Improvements - Including SIMD for x86 & ARM

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 25 May 2023 at 01:01 PM EDT. 3 Comments
PostgreSQL 16 is up to its first beta milestone today with new performance optimizations and continued security enhancements.

On the performance front, PostgreSQL 16 is to introduce support for CPU acceleration using SIMD on both x86/x86_64 and AArch64 architectures. This CPU acceleration work aims to offer faster processing of ASCII and JSON strings, certain searches, and more.

PostgreSQL 16 also is showing faster performance for concurrent bulk loading where loading of data using COPY can be up to 300% faster. There is also continued parallelism work, faster query execution, and other optimizations.

PostgreSQL 16 Beta 1 also features various security improvements, SQL/JSON standard work for manipulating JSON data, and a variety of other improvements.

Downloads and more details on the PostgreSQL 16 Beta 1 database server test release on PostgreSQL.org.
