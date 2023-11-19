Polychromatic 0.8.3 Released For Latest Open-Source Razer Experience On Linux
In the absence of Razer providing any official drivers and GUI control panel for Linux systems, the OpenRazer independent open-source project for crafting reverse-engineered driver support and then the likes of Polychromatic as a graphical control utility make for a pleasant Linux experience for Razer hardware on Linux. Out today is a new Polychromatic release.
Following the release of OpenRazer 3.7 earlier this month for supporting more Razer devices on Linux, the Polychromatic front-end is out with a new version for configuring Razer LED lighting and other features under Linux.
Today's Polychromatic 0.8.3 release adds device maps for the new Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro and Razer Cynosa V2 (US) devices. Plus there is also now support for controlling the wheel effect on capable devices with OpenRazer support. Polychromatic 0.8.3 also adds Georgian translation support, DPI defaults for the Naga V2 HyperSpeed, and various fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Polychromatic 0.8.3 release via GitHub.
