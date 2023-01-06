Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
Alexander Motin with iXsystems has seen his uncached prefetch work land into OpenZFS. Motin summed up in the now-merged pull request:
This change gives ARC a knowledge about uncacheable buffers. It is passed to arc_read() and arc_write() and stored in ARC header. When remove_reference() drops last reference on the ARC header, it can either immediately destroy it, or if it is marked as prefetch, put it into new arc_uncached state. That state is scanned every second, looking for stale buffers that were not demand read (in which case they are evicted immediately).
...
With the combination of enabled prefetch and avoided memory copy this change improves sequential single-threaded read speed from a wide NVMe pool from 2049 to 3932 MiB/s. During write profiler shows 22% reduction of unhalted CPU cycles at the same throughput of 3653 MiB/s.
OpenZFS developer Brian Behlendorf shared some benchmark results featuring this change and the performance there also looks very nice:
A nice way to start 2023 for OpenZFS... More details via this pull.