OpenZFS 2.2-rc5 Released With More Fixes & Linux 6.5 Compatibility

The OpenZFS 2.2 release candidates are dragging on with the fifth test release having debuted on Saturday to provide some additional fixes and support for the Linux 6.5 stable kernel.

While OpenZFS 2.1.13 stable brought Linux 6.5 support recently, OpenZFS 2.2-rc5 picks up Linux 6.5 stable kernel support for the v2.2 series. OpenZFS 2.2-rc5 is working on Linux 3.10 through Linux 6.5 kernels plus FreeBSD 12.2 and later.

In addition to the Linux 6.5 kernel compatibility, OpenZFS 2.2-rc5 also has a number of bug fixes, more constraints for block cloning, and other preparations ahead of the OpenZFS 2.2 stable release that will hopefully happen soon.

The full list of OpenZFS 2.2-rc5 changes with the list of fixes and downloads for this open-source ZFS file-system source code can be found over on GitHub.
