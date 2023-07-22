OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 Brings Linux 6.5 Compatibility Fixes, Other Bugs Addressed

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 July 2023 at 06:07 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
Last month saw the first release candidate of OpenZFS 2.2 that introduces Linux container support, BLAKE3 checksums, and block cloning capabilities. Out this weekend is a second release candidate as OpenZFS 2.2 nears release.

The OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 milestone is primarily about addressing outstanding bugs with this file-system driver for Linux and FreeBSD systems. Most noticeable to Linux users will be some additional Linux 6.5 compatibility fixes for that in-development kernel version.

OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 also tweaks the pre-fetch parameters, rollback before ZFS root is mounted, a fix for building on the latest FreeBSD 13 code, and a variety of other fixes.

Downloads and more information on the OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 release via GitHub.
4 Comments
Related News
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
Bcachefs File-System Plans To Try Again To Land In Linux 6.6
It's Looking Like Bcachefs Won't Be Merged For Linux 6.5
NTFS Driver For Linux 6.5 Brings Small Optimizations & Fixes
F2FS Prepares Some Minor Improvements For Linux 6.5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AlmaLinux No Longer Aims For 1:1 Compatibility With RHEL
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
COSMIC Desktop Implements Fractional Scaling, Wallpaper Settings
GTK Support For macOS Potentially Moving Back To "Best Effort" Approach
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features