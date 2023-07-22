OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 Brings Linux 6.5 Compatibility Fixes, Other Bugs Addressed
Last month saw the first release candidate of OpenZFS 2.2 that introduces Linux container support, BLAKE3 checksums, and block cloning capabilities. Out this weekend is a second release candidate as OpenZFS 2.2 nears release.
The OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 milestone is primarily about addressing outstanding bugs with this file-system driver for Linux and FreeBSD systems. Most noticeable to Linux users will be some additional Linux 6.5 compatibility fixes for that in-development kernel version.
OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 also tweaks the pre-fetch parameters, rollback before ZFS root is mounted, a fix for building on the latest FreeBSD 13 code, and a variety of other fixes.
Downloads and more information on the OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 release via GitHub.
4 Comments