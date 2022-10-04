OpenZFS 2.1.6 Released With Newer Linux Kernel Support, Fixes

OpenZFS 2.1.6 was released on Monday as the newest stable update of this ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and BSD platforms.OpenZFS 2.1.6 is mainly focused on providing bug fixes while also notable among that is extending support for the OpenZFS kernel modules to compatibility with newer versions of the Linux kernel. OpenZFS 2.1.6 now works with Linux 3.10 through Linux 5.19 kernels, plus having some initial patches for kernel changes found with the newly-minted Linux 6.0. In comparison, OpenZFS 2.1.5 only worked up through Linux 5.18.OpenZFS 2.1.6 also has several B-tree optimizations, various FreeBSD platform specific fixes, several sorted scrub optimizations, speculative prefetcher improvements, and various other smaller improvements.

Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.1.6 point release can be found via GitHub In related news, the OpenZFS Developer Summit is coming up 24 to 25 October where the latest work on various OpenZFS initiatives will be discussed.