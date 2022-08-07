OpenSUSE Tumblewed Planning To Finally End ReiserFS Support
With Linux 5.18 having deprecated ReiserFS and plans to remove that kernel code entirely in 2025, SUSE is finally discussing plans for removing support for this out-of-date file-system.
It's been a long time since ReiserFS has been relevant on SUSE/openSUSE or other Linux distributions.
Jeff Mahoney as the Director of SUSE Labs Data & Performance laid out plans on Friday for phasing out ReiserFS. His proposal is on removing the ReiserFS package from openSUSE Tumbleweed immediately and to also disable the ReiserFS kernel support immediately.
That immediate action is for the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed while on the openSUSE Leap / SUSE Linux Enterprise side obviously it's not likely to see any changes until their next major releases down the line.
The plans for dropping ReiserFS on openSUSE Tumbleweed can be found on opensuse-factory.
Modern openSUSE installations default to the Btrfs and XFS file-systems that have a much more advanced and modern feature set compared to ReiserFS.