OpenJ9 v0.33 Released For Eclipse's High Performance JVM

OpenJ9 v0.33 was released on Friday as the newest version of this Eclipse Foundation Java Virtual Machine (JVM) that was formerly developed by IBM.With version 0.33, OpenJ9's just-in-time server "JITServer" feature adds optional caching of Ahead-Of-Time (AOT) compiled methods on the server. The AOT cache aims to improve CPU usage and can be enabled with the new -XX:+JITServerUseAOTCache option.Friday's new release also sets OpenJ9's maximum number of JIT compilation threads to 15 from a former limit of 7. Alternatively, the JIT compilation threads can be set manually via the -XcompilationThreads command line option. Another change worth noting is the default operating stack size on 64-bit platforms has been increased from 256KB to 512KB to better accommodate vector support.Meanwhile the Linux reference builds are now built using GCC 10.3 rather than GCC 7.5 as used previously. This is a big jump forward for the Linux reference compiler builds and will hopefully yield some performance optimizations and other improvements.

OpenJ9 0.33 also adds in Linux control cgroups version 2 "cgroups v2" support and has also introduced OpenSSL 3.0.x compatibility.OpenJ9 0.33 supports targeting OpenJDK 8, 11, 17, and 18 versions. Downloads and more details on OpenJ9 0.33 via GitHub and Eclipse.org