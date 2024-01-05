Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Nouveau Receives Last Minute GSP Fixes For Linux 6.7
Linux 6.7 introduces support for using the NVIDIA GSP firmware on the GeForce RTX 20 series and newer. For RTX 20 / RTX 30 series it's optional while with Linux 6.7 paired with GSP is the first time offering accelerated support for the GeForce RTX 40 series. Using the NVIDIA GSP firmware allows overcoming some power management challenges and other obstacles long faced by Nouveau developers.
Days ahead of the Linux 6.7 release, David Airlie has managed to put together some fixes for this new code. He explained in today's "fixes" pull request:
"The nouveau ones are mostly memory leaks and debugging cleanups from the GSP (new nvidia firmware) enablement. There are some GSP changes to the message passing code and a subsequent fix for eDP panel turn on, that means my laptop can turn on the panel in GSP mode. These are fairly low chance of disrupting things since GSP is new in 6.7. The final not all in GSP fix is a deadlock seen with i915/nouveau when GSP is used where the the fence and irq paths have locking inversions, I've pushed some irq enablement out to a workqueue, and this has seen some fairly decent testing."
My testing of the Nouveau Linux 6.7 driver paired with the GSP firmware and enabling that path has so far been rather mixed with various GPUs.
Today's fixes pull also brings the fixed-up AMD SMU 13.0.6 IP support.