Nouveau Receives Last Minute GSP Fixes For Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 5 January 2024 at 06:23 AM EST. 4 Comments
NOUVEAU
Ahead of the Linux 6.7 kernel set to be released on Sunday, Red Hat's David Airlie has sent in some last minute fixes for the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" DRM kernel driver. These fixes are for addressing fallout from the NVIDIA GPU System Processor (GSP) firmware support merged for the v6.7 cycle.

Linux 6.7 introduces support for using the NVIDIA GSP firmware on the GeForce RTX 20 series and newer. For RTX 20 / RTX 30 series it's optional while with Linux 6.7 paired with GSP is the first time offering accelerated support for the GeForce RTX 40 series. Using the NVIDIA GSP firmware allows overcoming some power management challenges and other obstacles long faced by Nouveau developers.

Nouveau GSP broken


Days ahead of the Linux 6.7 release, David Airlie has managed to put together some fixes for this new code. He explained in today's "fixes" pull request:
"The nouveau ones are mostly memory leaks and debugging cleanups from the GSP (new nvidia firmware) enablement. There are some GSP changes to the message passing code and a subsequent fix for eDP panel turn on, that means my laptop can turn on the panel in GSP mode. These are fairly low chance of disrupting things since GSP is new in 6.7. The final not all in GSP fix is a deadlock seen with i915/nouveau when GSP is used where the the fence and irq paths have locking inversions, I've pushed some irq enablement out to a workqueue, and this has seen some fairly decent testing."

My testing of the Nouveau Linux 6.7 driver paired with the GSP firmware and enabling that path has so far been rather mixed with various GPUs.

Nouveau GSP busted


Nouveau GSP busted dmesg


Today's fixes pull also brings the fixed-up AMD SMU 13.0.6 IP support.
4 Comments
Related News
For At Least One Game, Mesa's NVK Driver Can Outperform NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
One Line Patch Doubles Mesa NVK Performance For Talos Principle... To 18 FPS
NVK Driver Nearing Vulkan 1.1 For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 & Newer
Open-Source NVIDIA "NVK" Driver Is Now Conformant For Vulkan 1.0
Nouveau NVIDIA GSP Firmware Support Merged For Linux 6.7
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Valve's Linux Contributions, Wayland & Open-Source NVIDIA Milestones Topped 2023
Mesa 23.3.2 Released With Plenty Of Bug Fixes For Closing Out 2023
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Gentoo Ends Out 2023 By Offering Up Binary Packages For Direct Installation
Zhaoxin Preparing Preferred Core Support For Their CPUs On Linux