Newlib 4.4 Released With Long Double Support On i386 / AArch64 / x86_64 & Xtensa Port

For those making use of the Newlib C standard library for embedded systems, Red Hat kicked off the new year by releasing Newlib 4.4.

Newlib 4.4 is coming roughly one year after Newlib 4.3. With Newlib 4.4 there is long double support for i386, AArch64, and x86_64 architectures added from FreeBSD. Plus there is support for new RISC-V ISA extensions, an Xtensa architecture port added, and other improvements. The Newlib 4.4 release highlights come down to:
*** Major changes in newlib version 4.4.0:

- long double support for i386, aarch64, and x86_64 added from FreeBSD
- RISC-V Zfinx/Zdinx extension support
- wildcard support added to allow arbitrary include dirs to be specified for a platform
- Xtensa port added
- printf family helper functions split out into separate files to save space when linking
- wide-oriented I/O fixes including proper split of byte and wide-oriented stdio functions
- support added for RISC-V long double math
- fixes for c99/gcc-14 warnings treated as errors in multiple platforms

The brief Newlib 4.4 announcement can be read on the Sourceware.org mailing list.
