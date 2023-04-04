Updated NVIDIA Turing Firmware Published For Open-Source Nouveau Driver

NVIDIA has published updated NVIDIA TU10x /TU11x "Turing" GPU firmware to support newer RTX 20 hardware revisions and fix outstanding issues affecting the open-source Nouveau driver.Arriving in linux-firmware.git this morning was updated TU102 and TU116 firmware binaries for handling newer Turing hardware with the open-source, upstream Nouveau DRM kernel driver.

So should you have run into NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16 / RTX 20 series issues with the Nouveau driver, the new firmware is now in the Linux Firmware Git tree.

Though as with the GeForce GTX 900 series and newer, the recent NVIDIA GPU support with the open-source driver stack remains a mess until Nouveau migrates to using the GPU System Processor (GSP) for benefiting Turing and newer. With the GSP there will hopefully be the performance issues avoided with the GSP handling power management / re-clocking. The Nouveau developers have also been working on kernel driver improvements to bolster their NVK Vulkan driver enhancements and more. The GSP enablement work remains ongoing but hopefully we'll see the initial support upstreamed in the kernel sooner rather than later at least for testing.