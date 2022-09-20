NVIDIA 515.76 Driver Released With Bug Fixes, Linux 6.0 Compatibility
While not as exciting as this morning's GTC 2022 keynote and the introduction of the GeForce RTX 40 series, NVIDIA today released 515.76 as their latest production series Linux driver build.
With being another update to the R515 Linux driver series, the 515.76 release isn't particularly exciting. Though it does have a fix for RTX 20 "Turing" and newer GPUs where there could be excessive GPU power draw while idling under X11 or Wayland when running a high resolution display or high refresh rates. So if you were affected by this excessive power issue while idling, that is now fixed up. There is also a fix for a crash under the X.Org Server during NvFBC screen capturing when hitting vRAM capacity.
- Turing and later: fixed possible excessive GPU power draw on an idle X11 or Wayland desktop when driving high resolutions or refresh rates.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Xorg server to crash if an NvFBC capture session is started while video memory is full.
The NVIDIA 515.76 driver does also appear to have support for the Linux 6.0 kernel albeit unofficially. With Linux 6.0 stable not coming for another two weeks or so, there still is the chance for breakage that could impact the NVIDIA kernel module. But as it stands now it looks like the 515.76 release should work with the 6.0 kernel barring any last minute changes.
The new NVIDIA stable Linux driver update can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com. There is also the updated NVIDIA Open GPU Kernel modules for those going that route.
At least NVIDIA should be introducing their next release stream (R520) soon in preparation for RTX 40 series support and other changes.
