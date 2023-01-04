Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
GNOME's Mutter Now Allows Building Without XWayland - Nearing Optional X11
Merged yesterday to Mutter was the build system code that had been under review for more than a half-year to allow building Mutter while disabling XWayland support. A new "xwayland" build option is added to toggle whether XWayland is built as part of Mutter.
This is part of the larger effort to eventually allow Mutter to be built as a Wayland-only compositor if desired and making all of the X11 dependent code optional. GNOME developers are making good progress there but Mutter still needs changes to land around cursor loading, keybindings, and other changes before a Mutter X11-free environment can be successfully built and used. In any event, that ability will eventually be here for Mutter though we suspect most Linux distribution packages will continue building with X11 compatibility maintained.