GNOME's Mutter Now Allows Building Without XWayland - Nearing Optional X11

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 4 January 2023 at 05:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
GNOME's Mutter now allows disabling XWayland support at build-time if so desired. This is part of the broader GNOME effort for making X11 support optional and ultimately allowing for a modern Wayland-only environment if so desired and without carrying legacy X11 cruft.

Merged yesterday to Mutter was the build system code that had been under review for more than a half-year to allow building Mutter while disabling XWayland support. A new "xwayland" build option is added to toggle whether XWayland is built as part of Mutter.


This is part of the larger effort to eventually allow Mutter to be built as a Wayland-only compositor if desired and making all of the X11 dependent code optional. GNOME developers are making good progress there but Mutter still needs changes to land around cursor loading, keybindings, and other changes before a Mutter X11-free environment can be successfully built and used. In any event, that ability will eventually be here for Mutter though we suspect most Linux distribution packages will continue building with X11 compatibility maintained.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME 43.1 To Support Wayland On The AMD-Xilinx Kria KR260
GNOME 43 Released With More Apps Ported To GTK4, Wayland Enhancements
GNOME Shell & Mutter 43 Release Candidates Bring Last Minute Changes
GNOME 43's Mutter Lands Max BPC Property Support To Deal With Monitor Issues
GTK4's Broadway HTML5 Backend Coming Back To Ubuntu, Debian
GNOME 43 Beta Released With More GTK 4 Porting, Other Desktop Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
systemd's Growth Over 2022
UBports' Ubuntu Touch 20.04-Based Build Offered In New Beta/RC Channel
X11 Server Development Pace Hits A Two Decade Low
Intel Prepares Linux Batch TLB Flushing For Page Migration As A Big Performance Win
OpenCV 4.7 Brings Numerous Improvements To This Open-Source Computer Vision Library
xf86-video-modesetting TearFree Page-Flipping Merged
New Patches Aim To Reduce Memory Use While Compiling The Linux Kernel