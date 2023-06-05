Firefox 114 Available With WebTransport Enabled, Continued DNS Over HTTPS Work

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 5 June 2023
MOZILLA
Following last week's release of Chrome 114, Mozilla developers today uploaded the release binaries for Firefox 114 ahead of tomorrow's official announcement.

Firefox 114 is another step forward for Mozilla's browser. Firefox 114 has continued working out the DNS over HTTPS support with this version now presenting a user interface for managing the DNS-over-HTTPS exception list. The DNS-over-HTTPS settings are also now part of the Privacy & Security section of the Firefox Settings area.

WebTransport is currently a W3C Editor's Draft for sending data to/from servers in a manner like WebSockets but allowing for multiple streams, unidirectional streams, out-of-order delivery, and reliable as well as unreliable transport means. WebTransport is very interesting for web developers especially if you've used WebSockets already to much joy. More details on WebTransport via the W3C spec page. Google Chrome has already been shipping with WebTransport support for over a year and prior to that in experimental form.

Mozilla Firefox 114


The Firefox 114 release also adds window.print() JavaScript support on Android, the ability to search bookmarks from the bookmarks menu, FIDO2 / WebAuthn authenticators over USB now works on Linux, and a variety of other enhancements. The earlier beta release notes provides more details as well as the Mozilla developer page.

The Firefox 114 release binaries can be downloaded from Mozilla.org.
