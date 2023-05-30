Chrome 114 Released With CHIPS, Popover API

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 30 May 2023 at 05:07 PM EDT. 3 Comments
GOOGLE
Google has promoted Chrome 114 to stable across Linux, Windows, and macOS.

Chrome 114 ships with CHIPS enabled by default for the "Cookies Having Independent Partitioned State" functionality. This is part of Google's effort to obsolete third-party cookies via the new "Partitioned" cookie attribute to partition by the top-level context.

Chrome 114 also has the Popover API enabled by default to make it easier to implement popovers, various WebAssembly improvements, CSS headline balancing improvements, and other enhancements.

As an origin trial is background-blur for the native Background Blur API for camera backgrounds.


More details on today's Chrome 114 release via the Chrome release blog, the Chrome developer blog, and ChromeStatus.com.
3 Comments
Related News
Google's Working Set Reporting Feature Aims To Better Deal With Over-Committed VMs
Chrome 114 Beta Brings CSS Headline Balancing, CHIPS, Popover API
Chrome 113 Released With Faster AV1 Video Encoding, WebGPU By Default
Google Continues Working On More Linux HDCP Bits
Chrome 113 To Ship WebGPU By Default
Chrome 112 Released With WASM Garbage Collection Trial, CSS Nesting
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
Podman Desktop 1.0 Released As An Alternative To Docker Desktop
Intel Arc Graphics A750/A770 Quick Linux Competition With The Radeon RX 7600
Linux Patches Improve VM Guest Performance When The Host Encounters Memory Pressure
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others