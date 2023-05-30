Chrome 114 Released With CHIPS, Popover API

Google has promoted Chrome 114 to stable across Linux, Windows, and macOS.Chrome 114 ships with CHIPS enabled by default for the "Cookies Having Independent Partitioned State" functionality. This is part of Google's effort to obsolete third-party cookies via the new "Partitioned" cookie attribute to partition by the top-level context.Chrome 114 also has the Popover API enabled by default to make it easier to implement popovers, various WebAssembly improvements, CSS headline balancing improvements, and other enhancements.As an origin trial is background-blur for the native Background Blur API for camera backgrounds.