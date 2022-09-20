Firefox 105 Now Available - Better Linux Performance Under Memory Pressure

While a number of recent Firefox releases have been rather "boring" on the Linux front with not many notable changes, Firefox 105.0 is out this morning and this time around is a bit more significant.Mozilla Firefox 105.0 should offer better performance for Linux users, particularly in cases of system memory pressure / low RAM situations. Since Firefox 105.0 Beta there have been some Linux performance improvements in place with the release notes mentioning, "Firefox is less likely to run out of memory on Linux and also performs better towards the rest of the system when memory is running low."Firefox 105 on the Windows side should also yield better performance when dealing with system memory pressure, "Firefox itself will be more likely to survive briefly running out of memory, even if individual tabs crash."

Firefox 105 also improves its print preview dialog to offer an option for only printing the current page, support for TextDecoderStream as part of the Encoding API, support for defining persistent scripts with the "scripting" interface, and various other changes.Downloads for Firefox 105.0 are available from Mozilla.org