More CXL Feature Code Prepped Ahead Of Linux 6.8
While CXL is backed by many hardware vendors and built atop PCIe, it's largely been Intel's large Linux engineering team taking to enabling all of the CXL functionality within the upstream Linux kernel. For Linux 6.8 there's more on the way with the latest focus being on implementing Coherent Device Attribute Table (CDAT) parsing and Quality of Service (QoS) class infrastructure.
CXL's Coherent Device Attribute Table describes the performance characteristics of different coherent memory devices, accelerators, and switches. From the CDAT specification, a look at the CDAT handling.
This merge has the big batch of new CDAT code read in CXL.git's "next" branch ahead of the Linux 6.8 merge window in January. Plus there's various other CXL patches continuing to build up as well. It's great seeing this upstream work coming together and kudos for Intel continuing to lead with their Linux kernel contributions.