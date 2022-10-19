Mold 1.6 High Speed Linker Adds PPC64 and s390x, Smaller Output Files

Mold as the open-source high performance linker continues its ascent in working to prove itself as a viable alternative to LLVM's LLD and GNU Gold. Mold 1.6 is out today with the latest fixes and features.Mold has been working to expand its supported CPU architectures and platform support over the past number of releases. With Mold 1.6 there is now support for the original 64-bit big endian PowerPC ABI (PPC64 ELFv1 / PPC64) as well as IBM s390x on Linux for the z/Architecture mainframes. It's nice continuing to see Mold expand its scope for the supported software and hardware platforms.



With this linker... moldy mainframes?