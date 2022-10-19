Mold 1.6 High Speed Linker Adds PPC64 and s390x, Smaller Output Files

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 19 October 2022 at 05:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Mold as the open-source high performance linker continues its ascent in working to prove itself as a viable alternative to LLVM's LLD and GNU Gold. Mold 1.6 is out today with the latest fixes and features.

Mold has been working to expand its supported CPU architectures and platform support over the past number of releases. With Mold 1.6 there is now support for the original 64-bit big endian PowerPC ABI (PPC64 ELFv1 / PPC64) as well as IBM s390x on Linux for the z/Architecture mainframes. It's nice continuing to see Mold expand its scope for the supported software and hardware platforms.


With this linker... moldy mainframes?


Mold 1.6 also now produces smaller output files as one of the new optimizations. There is also a fix with Mold 1.6 around linking executables with the static position independent executable (PIE) option.

More details on the Mold 1.6 linker changes via the project's GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Picolibc 1.7.9 Adds Support For More CPU Targets
uutils 0.0.16 Released As Rust-Based GNU Coreutils Replacement
Wireshark 4.0 Network Protocol Analyzer Released
Git 2.38 Adds Microsoft's "Scalar" Repository Management Tool
Pyston 2.3.5 Released As Speedy Alternative To CPython
High-Speed Mold 1.5 Linker Released With PPC64LE, SPARC64 & RISC-V BE Targets
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Ardour 7.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Linux Gets Patched For WiFi Vulnerabilities That Can Be Exploited By Malicious Packets
PostgreSQL 15 Released With Better Sort Performance, Supports LZ4 & Zstd Compression
KDE Plasma 5.26 Released With Many Great Desktop Improvements