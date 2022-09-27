High-Speed Mold 1.5 Linker Released With PPC64LE, SPARC64 & RISC-V BE Targets

Mold 1.5 is out today as the newest version of this open-source, high-speed linker alternative to the likes of GNU Gold and LLVM LLD.

Developer Rui Ueyama announced Mold 1.5 today and most notable with this update is adding four new CPU targets. The new targets are PowerPC PPC64LE, SPARC64, RV32BE, and RV64BE. So now Mold can link code for old Sun/Oracle SPARC processors, RISC-V big endian, and PowerPC 64-bit little endian processors. Mold already supports RISC-V little endian.

Mold 1.5 also is the point at which users are now encouraged to build it with the CMake build system while eventually the old Make support will not be supported. Mold 1.5 also has support for Zstd compression for debug sections, much faster linking on RISC-V, and a variety of other fixes and performance optimizations.

More details on the Mold 1.5 linker release via GitHub.
