Mold 1.10 Released With Few New Features For This High Speed Linker
Mold 1.10 now optimizes thread-local variable accesses in shared libraries when the library is linked with the "-z nodlopen" option. This optimizing for thread-local variable accesses in shared libraries is implemented for x86_64 and s390x architectures.
Over on the AArch64 side, Mold is now able to optimize GOT load by rewriting an ADDR+LDR instruction pair with an ADDR+ADD.
Mold 1.10 also adds support for the "--print-dependencies" option to print out dependency information between input files.
Mold 1.10 also has a performance regression fix for an issue in v1.9 that affected some users, among other fixes. More details on Mold 1.10 via GitHub.