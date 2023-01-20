Mold 1.10 Released With Few New Features For This High Speed Linker

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 20 January 2023 at 06:05 AM EST. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Mold 1.10 was released today by lead developer Rui Ueyama as the newest version of this high speed linker that has been outperforming GNU Gold and LLVM LLD.

Mold 1.10 now optimizes thread-local variable accesses in shared libraries when the library is linked with the "-z nodlopen" option. This optimizing for thread-local variable accesses in shared libraries is implemented for x86_64 and s390x architectures.

Over on the AArch64 side, Mold is now able to optimize GOT load by rewriting an ADDR+LDR instruction pair with an ADDR+ADD.

Mold 1.10 also adds support for the "--print-dependencies" option to print out dependency information between input files.

Mold 1.10 also has a performance regression fix for an issue in v1.9 that affected some users, among other fixes. More details on Mold 1.10 via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Python 3.12 Alpha 4 Released For Testing
Mold 1.9 Released With Support For More CPU Architectures
Tellusim 3D Engine Adds Comprehensive Rust Bindings
OpenCV 4.7 Brings Numerous Improvements To This Open-Source Computer Vision Library
Mold 1.8 Released With More Features For This High Performance Linker
Meson 1.0 Build System Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google To Allow Rust Code In The Chromium Browser
Kodi 20 Released With VA-API AV1 Support, Steam Deck Controls Support
Linux Developers Eye Orphaning The JFS File-System
KDE This Week: "Pretty Juicy In The Eye Candy Department"
Linux 6.3 To Support Pluton's CRB TPM2 On AMD Ryzen CPUs
Mesa 23.0 Feature Development Ends With Many Vulkan Additions
System76 Teasing New Pangolin Laptop Powered By AMD Ryzen
Mesa 22.3.3 Brings More Intel & Radeon Driver Fixes, KDE Plasma Hang Workaround