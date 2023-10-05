Mobileye EyeQ 5 SoC Support Being Worked On For The Mainline Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 October 2023 at 07:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The Mobileye EyeQ 5 SoC that can power fully-autonomous (Level 5) driving for vehicles and provide other assisted-driving technologies for a variety of automobiles could soon see mainline support in the Linux kernel.

Similar to the Tesla FSD chip having mainline Linux kernel support via Samsung, the Mobileye EyeQ5 SoC could soon see mainline kernel support. While developed under Intel leadership and Intel continues to have majority ownership, the EyeQ5 SoC is a MIPS-based chip. Mobileye has since announced the EyeQ 6 as well but the current Linux upstreaming effort is just around the the EyeQ 5. Mobileye has long leveraged Linux and the hardware is likely using its own downstream kernel and other components while having this SoC support upstream helps with the maintenance burden moving forward and making it easier for them to eventually move to newer versions of the Linux kernel if needed.

EyeQ 5 graphic from Mobileye


Gregory Clement of Bootlin who has been leading the upstreaming effort for this Mobileye SoC explained of the chip:
"The EyeQ5 SoC from Mobileye is based on the MIPS I6500 architecture and features multiple controllers such as the classic UART, I2C, SPI, as well as CAN-FD, PCIe, Octal/Quad SPI Flash interface, Gigabit Ethernet, MIPI CSI-2, and eMMC 5.1. It also includes a Hardware Security Module, Functional Safety Hardware, and MJPEG encoder.

One peculiarity of this SoC is that the physical address of the DDDR exceeds 32 bits. Given that the architecture is 64 bits, this is not an issue, but it requires some changes in how the mips64 is currently managed during boot."

A set of 11 patches get the Mobileye EyeQ 5 SoC enabled with the upstream Linux kernel state as well as adding the necessary DeviceTree for the evaluation/reference board.

While the EyeQ 5 SoC is MIPS64-based, moving forward for future hardware Mobileye continues to partner with MIPS but will be RISC-V based. Besides the MIPS64 ISA being at a dead-end, the two companies announced last year that future Mobileye SoCs will use the MIPS eVocore RISC-V CPUs.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Ryzen Powered Framework Laptop Linux Testing Held Up By BIOS Issue
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
TuxClocker 1.0 Released As An Alternative Way Of NVIDIA GPU Overclocking On Linux
HiSilicon Posts SMT Run-Time Control Patches For ARM64 Linux
Linux 6.7 To Add POWER-Z Driver For Exposing USB Power Measurements
Linux 6.6-rc2 Picking Up Quirk For ASUS ROG Flow X16 Tablet Mode Handling
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
X.Org Hit By New Security Vulnerabilities - Two Date Back To 1988 With X11R2
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
Canonical's Snap Store Hit By Malicious Apps