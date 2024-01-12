Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 7 February 2024 at 07:04 PM EST. 11 Comments
MICROSOFT
There's been recent reports that Microsoft is bringing sudo to Windows as discovered in recent Windows 11 Insider previews. This was briefly confirmed today by Microsoft in a since-removed blog post as well as noting that it's open-source.

As with the behavior on Linux and other platforms, Sudo for Windows is used to run elevated commands directly from an unelevated console session. With the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview builds, the "Sudo for Windows" can be enabled via Windows Setting with an "Enable Sudo" option. Or from an elevated console session it can be initially enabled via "sudo config --enable".

Once enabled, sudo on Windows behaviors similar to Linux and other platforms.

The Sudo for Windows announcement appeared in my RSS feed for the Microsoft Command Line blog but since then it's been 404'ing. So the announcement may be delayed it seems given that it's no longer loading. They say they will be further improving Sudo for Windows over the coming months.

The post noted that Sudo for Windows will be open-source via microsoft/sudo on GitHub but again as of writing it's currently not appearing.

It's pretty wild seeing Microsoft embrace sudo on Windows but not too surprising after SSH for Windows, native support for GZ, and other Linux-like features being supported by Windows 11 over time -- not to mention WSL.
11 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Releases First CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Update Of 2024
Microsoft Continued Advancing WSL2, Mesa & Its In-House Linux Distro In 2023
Microsoft Looking To Add Windows Media Foundation Transforms "MFTs" To Mesa
Microsoft Adds Enterprise Security Features To WSL
Microsoft Gets OpenGL 4.4 Running Atop Direct3D 12 Using Mesa, OpenGL 4.5 Inbound
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Issues A Big Update For November
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support