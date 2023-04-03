Mesa Zink Change Leads To 50% Reduction In Memory Utilization

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 April 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA
A rather profound change is pending for Mesa 23.1 that should lead to this OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver's memory utilization being cut in half for most games without negatively impacting the performance and likely closing a number of bugs in the process.

Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve's Linux graphics driver team recently took to looking at serializing all NIR while hunting down excessive RAM usage experience with Zink. This is along similar lines to a RADV driver change to lower system RAM use for some games that was taken care of at the end of March.

Zink RAM optimization graphic


With a new merge request for Zink to serialize all NIR, Blumenkrantz sums it up as:
"this cuts driver memory utilization by over 50% in most games with no perf implications

probably fixes #8699 #8328 #6024"

It's great to see and he also published a blog post with more details of that bug hunting adventure to uncovering the previously heavy RAM use.

This change should be merged to Git soon in time for this quarter's Mesa 23.1 release.
3 Comments
Related News
Mesa 23.0.1 Released With Many Fixes For Intel / AMD / Zink
Mesa 23.1 RADV Gets Vulkan Mesh/Task Shaders Working For AMD RDNA3 GPUs
RADV Lands Another Feature For Helping VKD3D-Proton Tier 3 Functionality
Asahi Linux Continues Making Progress On Apple Silicon Graphics, Promising OpenGL Speed
Intel Adds New Option To Help In Profiling Their Open-Source Vulkan Driver
Experimental RADV Vulkan Video Decoding For VP9
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
AMD Releases HIP Ray Tracing 2.0
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
Linux 6.3-rc4 Released: "Looking Pretty Normal"
Linux 6.4 Preparing DRM Deadline Hints To Help Influence GPU Frequency/Performance
MSI Laptops To Enjoy Better Linux Support Beginning With The 6.4 Kernel
Google Posts KVM-CPUFreq Driver To Dramatically Boost VM Performance, Power Efficiency
AMD Linux Graphics Driver Seeing More Patches Around Multi-XCC Support