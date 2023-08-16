Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 23.1.6 Released With Many Graphics Driver Fixes
Eric Engestrom just released Mesa 23.1.6 with dozens of bug fixes back-ported from Mesa Git. This routine stable release update has many fixes to benefit Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan, a few Nouveau fixes, continued Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, some ACO AMD compiler back-end fixes, and even two R600g SFN fixes. By far though the Zink code saw the greatest number of changes for this point release.
See the Mesa 23.1.6 announcement for the full change-log of individual fixes to be found in this update. Mesa 23.2.0 meanwhile will hopefully be out in a few weeks as the next feature release.