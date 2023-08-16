Mesa 23.1.6 Released With Many Graphics Driver Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 August 2023 at 05:00 PM EDT.
While waiting for the belated Mesa 23.2 to eventually surface, the Mesa 23.1 branch remains the latest stable series for this collection of open-source OpenGL/Gallium3D and Vulkan graphics drivers.

Eric Engestrom just released Mesa 23.1.6 with dozens of bug fixes back-ported from Mesa Git. This routine stable release update has many fixes to benefit Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan, a few Nouveau fixes, continued Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, some ACO AMD compiler back-end fixes, and even two R600g SFN fixes. By far though the Zink code saw the greatest number of changes for this point release.

Intel and AMD graphics cards


See the Mesa 23.1.6 announcement for the full change-log of individual fixes to be found in this update. Mesa 23.2.0 meanwhile will hopefully be out in a few weeks as the next feature release.
